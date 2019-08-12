Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Raised Black Hills (BKH) Position By $12.45 Million; Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Upped Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stake By $59.94 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 12.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soroban Capital Partners Lp acquired 681,097 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 6.00M shares with $530.41 million value, up from 5.32 million last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $27.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $98.43. About 1.27M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Black Hills Corp (BKH) stake by 35.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company acquired 168,245 shares as Black Hills Corp (BKH)’s stock rose 9.82%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 647,997 shares with $48.00 million value, up from 479,752 last quarter. Black Hills Corp now has $4.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 232,768 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – ACKNOWLEDGE RECEIPT OF LETTER EXPRESSING INTEREST IN ACQUIRING BLACK HILLS ENERGY’S COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY; 11/04/2018 – Wyoming PSC: April 11, 2018 – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) has authorized Black Hills Energy (BHE or the; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CONCUR WITH NEGATIVE SENTIMENTS REGARDING POTENTIAL FOR MUNICIPALIZATION OF PUEBLO UTILITY ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp. Subsidiary Selected for 60-Megawatt Wind Project in Colorado; 12/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 89–Bread & Bakery Products-Black Hills – 36C26318Q0379; 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.63, EST. $1.50; 23/04/2018 – REG- Black Hills Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Black Hills Rebuffs $1.1 Billion Offer for Colorado Utility; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS SENDS LETTER TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION; 16/03/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform” on Monday, July 29. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, May 1.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 9.19M shares to 23.09M valued at $2.04B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) stake by 465,262 shares and now owns 6.27 million shares. Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold BKH shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc owns 305,515 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Eqis Management stated it has 4,214 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.1% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Pinnacle Fincl Incorporated reported 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Nordea Inv Mngmt accumulated 52,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 63,113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Co holds 94,540 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability has 1,699 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Grp Inc has invested 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.01% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 387,604 shares.

