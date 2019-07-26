Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Lowered Position in Logmein (LOGM) by $90.80 Million as Valuation Declined; Neuberger Berman Group Decreased Voya Financial (VOYA) Stake by $365,295 as Stock Price Rose

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,159 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.35. About 663,927 shares traded or 30.11% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 21.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 7,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,817 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 34,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.68. About 1.19 million shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.89 million for 9.91 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. Shares for $74,175 were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V. Shares for $46,852 were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.

