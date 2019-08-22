Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Lowered New Jersey Res (NJR) Position by $2.70 Million as Valuation Rose; Nrg Energy Com New (NRG) Holding Has Boosted by Pinebridge Investments Lp

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 55,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 403,897 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.11 million, down from 458,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 323,981 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Net $140.3M; 04/05/2018 – Correct: New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.59; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES REAFFIRMS YR NFE FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – NEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS – SEEKING TO ADJUST RATES EFFECTIVE OCT 1, TO RECOVER ABOUT $60.4 MLN RELATED NJ RISE & SAFE Il COSTS MADE THROUGH JUNE 30; 29/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Decrease Rates for the 2018-2019 Winter Heating Season; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Financial Net $1.62/Shr; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc Com New (NRG) by 59645.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 209,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 209,708 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 2.10 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG) by 12,436 shares to 59,472 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 53,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,602 shares, and cut its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc Com (NYSE:DIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Catalyst Advsr Lc has 0.03% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 265,601 shares. 40,883 were reported by Cadence Limited Liability Company. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Nomura Incorporated reported 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Guggenheim, Illinois-based fund reported 201,928 shares. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.14% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 160,330 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 112,791 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 1.04 million shares. Johnson reported 83 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Geode Cap Management Llc holds 0.05% or 4.92M shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 60,475 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0.05% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 967,800 shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 42,994 shares to 585,924 shares, valued at $44.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 4.42M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).