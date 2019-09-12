Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Lowered Its Holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by $9.00 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Value Rose While Clearbridge Investments Decreased Its Position by $3.77 Million

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 44,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 771,172 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.28 million, down from 815,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.06. About 2.39M shares traded or 23.90% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 113,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 3.24M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257.14M, down from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 2.03M shares traded or 138.57% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO ‘TAKING TIME’ ON POT INDUSTRY BEFORE GETTING INVOLVED; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE CORP FSV.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 12/04/2018 – RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – RBC SAYS 1Y-4Y FIXED MORTGAGE RATES TO RISE 15BPS: STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REIT ACR_u.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC PRTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $83; 10/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC DNR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$274M; 29/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 8.24M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 18,782 are owned by Twin Focus Cap Prns Lc. Fil reported 1.97 million shares. Liberty Management accumulated 0.88% or 22,942 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.14% or 8,648 shares. Jane Street Limited Co holds 0% or 2,682 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.09% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Capital Advsrs Limited Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.28% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 19 shares. Moreover, Majedie Asset Limited has 1.2% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 182,313 shares. 14,782 are held by Profund Limited Liability Corp. Greenwich Wealth reported 18,676 shares stake. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Coastline Trust reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.59 million for 24.20 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IntercontinentalExchange Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” published on August 16, 2019, Reuters.com published: “NYSE-owner ICE beats estimates on strength in data services – Reuters” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoreCivic gets new ICE contract for Mississippi facility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 25,635 shares to 106,680 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 83,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudson Ltd by 90,521 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $23.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is it Time to Load Up on the Big Banks? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Better Buy Ahead of Earnings: Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) or CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Bank Stocks That Recently Raised Their Payouts – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.52B for 11.12 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.