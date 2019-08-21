Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Lowered Its General Mls (GIS) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Btc Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Northrop Grumman (NOC) by $2.27 Million

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 67.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 8,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 20,961 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, up from 12,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $369.01. About 504,772 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 17.69 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $915.32 million, down from 19.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 2.96 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,968 shares to 68,861 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,446 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.69M for 17.63 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.33M shares to 74.96 million shares, valued at $322.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 22,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferroglobe Plc.