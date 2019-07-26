Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Lifted Its Position in Bank Hawaii (BOH) by $8.39 Million as Share Price Declined; Clarivest Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Amdocs LTD (DOX) by $6.63 Million

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 107,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 414,084 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.66M, up from 306,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 82,194 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 122,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,046 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39 million, down from 351,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.51. About 179,067 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bank Of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) Reports Election of Michelle Hulst to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Small-Cap Bank Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar – Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 439,512 shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $667.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 987,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29.28M shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $464,423 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 30,950 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 19,143 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.01% or 2,835 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Co has 13,605 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc accumulated 8,666 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 89,270 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Riverhead Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). 153 were reported by Gradient Invs Limited Company. Fifth Third Bank owns 1,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 76,037 are owned by Swiss Comml Bank. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 141,483 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 10,027 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Orrstown Fin Serv reported 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH).

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.98 million for 15.36 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KT Swiftly Grows Subscribers Base for One of the First 5G Commercial Services Globally, with Amdocs’ Service Monetization Solution – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Infosys (INFY) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.3% Higher – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 2nd – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 28th – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 10th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.