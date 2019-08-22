Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Increased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $319,135 as Share Price Rose; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) Has Increased by $332,274

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 189,938 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.08 million, up from 187,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $147.38. About 6.05 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 0.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 3,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 10.27M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $854.56M, up from 10.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 6.07 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 15/05/2018 – Germany’s Merck Breaks Down Currency Impact; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 05/04/2018 – HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD HCLT.NS ACQUIRES LIFE SCIENCES AND CONSUMER SERVICES PROVIDER C3l SOLUTIONS FROM MERCK & CO INC; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO RULES OUT TAKEOVERS LARGER THAN 500 MLN EUR AS LONG AS NET DEBT ABOVE 2 TIMES ADJ EBITDA, AIM IS TO BE BELOW 2 TIMES THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

