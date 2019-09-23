Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Increased By $918,232 Its Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Position; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Upped By $315,250 Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) stake by 135.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company acquired 131,176 shares as Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)’s stock declined 31.04%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 227,772 shares with $1.75 million value, up from 96,596 last quarter. Acorda Therapeutics Inc now has $172.23 million valuation. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 949,819 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA INBRIJA PDUFA ACTION DATE OCT. 5; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – ACORDA IS SEEKING MARKETING APPROVAL IN EUROPEAN UNION FOR INBRIJA; 07/05/2018 – Acorda at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. 420 Saw Mill River Rd. Ardsley, NY 10502 -; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – U.SFDA IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA AND HAS SET AN ACTION DATE OF OCT 5, 2018 UNDER PDUFA; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA FILES MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA™ (; 09/05/2018 – BioClin Therapeutics, Inc., Completes $50 Million Series B Financing with Addition of New Investors; 16/04/2018 – Acorda to Present New Data For INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder) at 70th American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) stake by 1.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Rep Bk San Francisco C now has $15.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.95. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending.

Among 3 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Acorda Therapeutics has $700 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 86.31% above currents $3.58 stock price. Acorda Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, August 2. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was downgraded by H.C. Wainwright to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.64 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. First Republic Bank has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 10.93% above currents $94.95 stock price. First Republic Bank had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of FRC in report on Tuesday, April 2 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15.