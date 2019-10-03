Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Increased By $1.82 Million Its Kbr (KBR) Holding; Shorts at Manning & Napier Class A (MN) Raised By 2.52%

Manning & Napier Inc Class A (NYSE:MN) had an increase of 2.52% in short interest. MN’s SI was 663,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.52% from 647,200 shares previously. With 38,800 avg volume, 17 days are for Manning & Napier Inc Class A (NYSE:MN)’s short sellers to cover MN’s short positions. The SI to Manning & Napier Inc Class A’s float is 4.86%. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 55,183 shares traded or 10.04% up from the average. Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) has declined 47.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MN News: 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY EVP CHARLES STAMEY, PRESIDENT JEFFREY COONS, BOARD MEMBER RICHARD GOLDBERG; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – WILLIAM MANNING WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – BOARD ACTIVELY PURSUING APPOINTMENT OF PERMANENT CEO; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY LONG-STANDING SENIOR EXECUTIVES; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Charles Stamey, Jeffrey Coons, and Richard Goldberg Appointed co-CEOs; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Office of CEO Responsible for Day-To-Day Management; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – INTERIM OFFICE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO BE FILLED BY CHARLES STAMEY; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Interim Office of CEO to Be Filled by Long-Standing Senior Executives; 22/04/2018 – DJ Manning & Napier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MN); 08/03/2018 Manning & Napier, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Kbr Inc (KBR) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company acquired 76,021 shares as Kbr Inc (KBR)’s stock rose 17.51%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 7.24 million shares with $180.56M value, up from 7.16M last quarter. Kbr Inc now has $3.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 460,472 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 26/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR BACKLOG INCREASED FROM $10.6 BLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO $13.2 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – KBR Expands Proprietary ROSE Technology into Latin America with ENAP Contract in Chile; 30/04/2018 – KBR GETS CONTRACT BY SAUDI ARAMCO/SABIC; NO TERMS; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns ‘B+’ CCR To KBR Inc., Otlk Stbl; 1st-Ln Faclty Rtd; 12/04/2018 – KBR INC – AWARDED A LICENSE AND ENGINEERING CONTRACT BY ENAP REFINERÍAS SA TO UTILIZE ROSE TECHNOLOGY AT THEIR BÍO BÍO REFINERY IN CONCEPCION, CHILE; 03/04/2018 – KBR Joint Venture Signs Contract for Australia’s New Naval Shipbuilding College; 20/04/2018 – KBR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC KBR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – KBR INC – ESTIMATED REVENUE WITH CONTRACT MODIFICATION TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 19/04/2018 – KBR: Acquisition Follows Carillion’s Recent Insolvency

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) stake by 38,095 shares to 59,339 valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Qiagen Nv stake by 706,302 shares and now owns 12.05M shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold KBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 132.77 million shares or 0.53% more from 132.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 78,800 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 15,390 shares. Sit Assoc Inc reported 61,025 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 453,805 shares. Cna Fincl Corporation invested in 131,551 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd reported 29,775 shares stake. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 0.08% or 284,526 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) or 305,547 shares. 575,093 are owned by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) or 21,684 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York, New York-based fund reported 81,939 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Voya Invest Lc reported 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 86,572 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold Manning & Napier, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 6.97 million shares or 6.34% less from 7.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 1.22 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P owns 0% invested in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) for 438,457 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 110,515 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 32,502 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 28,689 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,147 shares. Mendon Advisors accumulated 853,878 shares. Raymond James And Assoc owns 41,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 254,942 are owned by Karpus Management. Geode Management Limited Co holds 0% or 76,062 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate holds 0% or 24,595 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) for 607,000 shares. Wedgewood Partners Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 606,242 shares.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $27.34 million. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401 plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. It has a 13.89 P/E ratio. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.