Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Decreased Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holding By $7.24 Million; Next Century Growth Investors Has Increased Liveperson (LPSN) Holding By $914,341

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Liveperson Inc. (LPSN) stake by 8.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc acquired 31,529 shares as Liveperson Inc. (LPSN)’s stock rose 15.40%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 423,456 shares with $12.29 million value, up from 391,927 last quarter. Liveperson Inc. now has $2.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 100,728 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) stake by 77.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 88,317 shares as Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM)’s stock declined 12.68%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 26,155 shares with $2.16M value, down from 114,472 last quarter. Msc Indl Direct Inc now has $3.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $68.29. About 264,097 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103

Among 4 analysts covering Liveperson (NASDAQ:LPSN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Liveperson has $4500 highest and $32 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is -7.86% below currents $40.7 stock price. Liveperson had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) rating on Tuesday, August 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $4500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc owns 1.64% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 423,456 shares. Moors And Cabot accumulated 9,750 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 100,088 shares. G2 Inv Lc owns 115,049 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 56,545 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc has 929,995 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 14,836 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 34,800 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Communication Na holds 183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Co has 13,385 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Mngmt Ltd has 0.53% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Ameriprise reported 325,731 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc owns 1,682 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc reported 337,397 shares stake. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 71,800 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Tactile Systems Technology stake by 46,436 shares to 333,061 valued at $17.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) stake by 91,243 shares and now owns 248,510 shares. Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset holds 0.12% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 17,649 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 5,106 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 19,931 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 177,692 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Republic Mgmt Inc reported 26,436 shares. Vanguard accumulated 4.66M shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 28,610 shares. Willis Inv Counsel holds 0.52% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 259,330 shares. Raymond James And Assoc owns 853,323 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 3,841 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,800 shares. Hendershot Invs invested in 38,045 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 177,300 shares.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.01M for 13.66 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct has $9000 highest and $84 lowest target. $86’s average target is 25.93% above currents $68.29 stock price. MSC Industrial Direct had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MSM in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 8 report.