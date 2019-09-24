Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Decreased Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding By $2.66 Million; Brown Advisory Trimmed Omnicom Group (OMC) Position By $26.27 Million

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) stake by 6.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 73,833 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 1.01M shares with $37.11M value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd now has $17.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 4.23 million shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 98.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc sold 320,408 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 4,890 shares with $401,000 value, down from 325,298 last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $17.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $78.72. About 1.45M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Granite Real Estate Invt Tr stake by 105,930 shares to 490,582 valued at $22.41M in 2019Q2. It also upped Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) stake by 127,459 shares and now owns 760,304 shares. Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) was raised too.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ctrip signs strategic partnership agreement with Okura Nikko Hotel Management – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ctrip Reports Unaudited Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ctrip to boost tourism to Mediterranean paradise Morocco – GlobeNewswire” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip.com EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $4800 highest and $3500 lowest target. $43.07’s average target is 35.65% above currents $31.75 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by Benchmark. Bank of America maintained the shares of CTRP in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, September 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.08% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 12,241 shares. Bridges Investment Inc has 18,824 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 15,411 shares. Oakworth has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Whittier Trust holds 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 84 shares. Cna Corp has invested 0.59% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.74 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 538,328 shares. Alethea Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.72% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 15,311 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 454,100 shares. Loews Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Alps Advsr has invested 0.27% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Among 3 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $84 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is 8.40% above currents $78.72 stock price. Omnicom Group had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 9 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of OMC in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Brown Advisory Inc increased Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 193,098 shares to 723,346 valued at $112.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) stake by 102,521 shares and now owns 572,572 shares. Siteone Landscape Supply Inc was raised too.