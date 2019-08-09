Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Cut Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake; Nanostring Technologies Has 3.15 Sentiment

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 3.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 75,998 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 1.83 million shares with $433.42M value, down from 1.91 million last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $42.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $234.77. About 537,944 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over

Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 85 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 27 reduced and sold stock positions in Nanostring Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 54.55 million shares, up from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nanostring Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 23 Increased: 45 New Position: 40.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment Management Com reported 0.16% stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn accumulated 0% or 109 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 1.94M shares. Ancora Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,471 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Company Inc reported 894 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Aperio Gru Lc accumulated 0.17% or 167,469 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP accumulated 0.35% or 240,378 shares. Field Main Commercial Bank reported 75 shares. Finemark Bankshares & accumulated 2,115 shares. Peddock Advsr Llc holds 1,165 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bankshares Of The West stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2,139 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.44B for 7.44 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Alphabet Inc stake by 150,445 shares to 2.68 million valued at $3.16 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) stake by 53,183 shares and now owns 119,277 shares. Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) was raised too.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 40 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, June 28. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $400 target in Monday, March 4 report. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, March 21 to “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, March 21 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Mizuho maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $416 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, March 5. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. Another trade for 118,342 shares valued at $27.21 million was bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J.

Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 5.15% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. for 651,441 shares. Broadfin Capital Llc owns 355,714 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eam Investors Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 103,441 shares. The New York-based Cadian Capital Management Lp has invested 0.53% in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 120,000 shares.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $878.13 million. The firm offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It currently has negative earnings. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.