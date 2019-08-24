Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Boosted Dte Energy Co (DTE) Position By $378,076; 5 Analysts Covering AGCO (AGCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Dte Energy Co (DTE) stake by 10.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company acquired 3,049 shares as Dte Energy Co (DTE)’s stock rose 2.50%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 30,802 shares with $3.84 million value, up from 27,753 last quarter. Dte Energy Co now has $23.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $128.39. About 1.06M shares traded or 25.83% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating Earnings Guidanc; 25/04/2018 – DTE REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project and public space; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.91; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates DTE Electric Co.’s $525MM Mtge Bonds ‘A+’; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 09/04/2018 – DTE Energy Reaffirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy to double renewable energy capacity by early 2020s; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SHUT IN APRIL ON TRANSFORMER MALFUNCTION

Among 9 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Agco has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $77.67's average target is 17.91% above currents $65.87 stock price.

Among 4 analysts covering DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. DTE Energy has $13400 highest and $12200 lowest target. $128's average target is -0.30% below currents $128.39 stock price.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $248,540 activity. SHAW RUTH G also bought $248,540 worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) on Tuesday, May 7.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.02 billion. The firm offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It has a 13.73 P/E ratio. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground.

