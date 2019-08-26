Massachusetts Financial Services Company Decreased Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position by $29.44 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Rose, Amalgamated Bank Has Increased by $348,840 Its Stake

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 612 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 17,173 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 16,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. About 698,418 shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 30.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 949,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.41 million, down from 3.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 5.03 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington National Bank holds 114 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc holds 1.43% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 11,340 shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment has 0.24% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 79,365 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.15% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tiverton Asset Ltd reported 48,231 shares stake. Renaissance Investment Grp Inc Llc owns 3,745 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Korea Inv Corp owns 0.35% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 135,382 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.87% or 10.42 million shares. Marsico Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 135,639 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed holds 497,782 shares. State Street has 4.83 million shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd reported 1,684 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 38,829 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset owns 2,665 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Synovus Fin Corporation invested in 0.04% or 4,566 shares.

