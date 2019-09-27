Massachusetts Financial Services Company Decreased Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake by $2.43 Million as Share Price Rose; Magna Intl (MGA) Stock Declined While Rr Partners LP Has Cut Stake

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.89 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 528,447 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 41,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 3.69 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215.43 million, down from 3.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 1.18M shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.60M for 8.76 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 337,825 shares to 9.73M shares, valued at $984.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 1.72 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).