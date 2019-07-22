Massachusetts Financial Services Company Boosted Its Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Position by $1.03 Million; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Position in Nvidia (NVDA) Lifted by $662,658

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 3,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,821 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $168.44. About 8.62M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 19,520 shares as the company's stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.44 million, up from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 1.04M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com stated it has 213,469 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited has 1.46% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Heartland Consultants stated it has 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wisconsin Lc reported 16,700 shares. Hills Savings Bank Tru holds 0.4% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 8,354 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc has 162,823 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 792,138 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Narwhal holds 3,783 shares. 1,141 were reported by Crestwood Gru Ltd Liability Company. Ima Wealth invested 1.62% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 344,704 are held by Gateway Investment Advisers Llc. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.01% or 4,208 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 0.05% or 2,246 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.31% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 191,621 shares. E&G Advsr LP owns 1,330 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.35 million activity. BERGMAN JAMES R sold $802,297 worth of stock. BRONSON JOSEPH R had sold 5,000 shares worth $273,369 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge LP has invested 0.09% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Johnson Fincl Group Inc accumulated 82 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 320,313 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bokf Na reported 66,270 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Llc has 0.06% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Bessemer Group stated it has 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 813,663 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont holds 69,697 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd has 0.91% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 38,643 shares. 4.26M are owned by Invesco. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 566,566 shares. Hartford Invest Management has 32,047 shares. Bancorp holds 0.02% or 29,073 shares. Allstate Corp holds 14,295 shares.