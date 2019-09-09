Massachusetts Financial Services Company Boosted Its Equity Comwlth (EQC) Holding; East Coast Asset Management Has Raised Its Moodys (MCO) Stake

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 35.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 200,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 772,753 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26M, up from 572,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 361,426 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 1,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 128,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29M, up from 126,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $220.54. About 510,756 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms J.B. Poindexter (B1 CFR) Following Debt Refinancing; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PUTS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE 12 ITALIAN BANKS INCLUDING INTESA SANPAOLO, MEDIOBANCA; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AMONG THE RISKS FACING WEAKER RETAILERS IS THE PROSPECT OF REFINANCING IN TIGHTENING CREDIT MARKETS; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades To Aa3 From A2 Credit Enhanced Custodial Receipts, Series 2017-FR/RI-018; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA2 TO SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wl GO NOTES; 28/05/2018 – MOODY’S EXTENDS REVIEW OF CREDIT EUROPE BANK’S DEPOSIT RATINGS; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ELDORADO’S RATINGS TO B2; OUTLOOK IS; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms South Shore Hospital’s (MA) Baa1; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BARCLAYS PLC’S LONG-TERM ISSUER AND SENIOR UNSECURED RATINGS TO BAA3 FROM BAA2 DUE TO ONGOING CREDIT CHALLENGES AND RING-FENCING IMPLEMENTATION, CONCLUDING REVIEW; OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny stated it has 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1.22M were accumulated by National Bank Of America De. British Columbia Management accumulated 47,309 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 5,804 shares. Jaffetilchin Prns Limited Company holds 1,245 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hills Retail Bank And Tru Communications, a Iowa-based fund reported 1,470 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP has 60 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments invested in 0.01% or 9,958 shares. Scharf Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 8,000 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,112 shares. Sei Invs reported 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Llc stated it has 0.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 228,471 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Legacy Private has invested 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.