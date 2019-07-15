Masonite Intl New (DOOR) Shareholder Hound Partners Decreased Holding; Xcel Energy (XEL) Holder Virtu Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.31 Million

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 22,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 654,801 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.67 million, down from 677,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 16,461 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 14.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.49% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 74.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 23,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,175 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460,000, down from 31,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.86. About 512,682 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 03/04/2018 – VESTAS VWS.CO SELLS FIRST V120-2.0 MWTURBINES IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 138 MW ORDER FROM XCEL ENERGY INC; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees Few Opportunities for Westward Expansion of Regional Transmission Organization; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative

Analysts await Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.24 per share. DOOR’s profit will be $30.19M for 10.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Masonite International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DOOR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 33,604 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Products Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 8,839 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 0% or 6 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 9,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Group stated it has 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 129,264 shares. Brown Advisory owns 20,314 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,130 were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Group Llp. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 17,268 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Rhumbline Advisers reported 35,750 shares stake. Speece Thorson Capital holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 155,798 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Llc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 0.01% or 70,779 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,861 are held by Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Amer Century Companies owns 5.37M shares. 2,195 were reported by North Star Mgmt Corp. Thompson Invest Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 236,506 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 10,335 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Management Company has invested 0.07% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Piedmont Advsr Inc holds 8,306 shares. City Hldgs holds 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 41 shares. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 20,904 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.03% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt, Vermont-based fund reported 2,911 shares. 9,200 were reported by Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 6,875 shares to 13,916 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

