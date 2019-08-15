Masonite International (DOOR) Holder Pzena Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $1.49 Million as Stock Value Rose; Regions Financial Has Cut Conocophillips (COP) Stake as Share Value Declined

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Masonite International Corp (DOOR) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 30,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 990,426 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.41 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Masonite International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 57,899 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 27,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 89,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, down from 116,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 3.58M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “ConocoPhillips increases 2019 share buyback by $500M – Houston Business Journal” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Sell Now – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: Risks Are Growing – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,427 shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $92.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.35% or 72,356 shares. Capwealth Advsrs holds 0.07% or 6,370 shares. Charter has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Agf Incorporated holds 48,826 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 411,199 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advsrs owns 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,055 shares. Bath Savings Com holds 3,108 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.7% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 14,966 shares. Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,925 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 18,503 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Marietta Prtn Llc invested in 0.39% or 18,640 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 3,189 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Foster & Motley Inc invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Co invested in 66,532 shares or 0.46% of the stock.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 485,631 shares to 9.45M shares, valued at $94.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 29,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc.