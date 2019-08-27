Masonite International Corporation (DOOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With USG Corporation (NYSE:USG)

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) and USG Corporation (NYSE:USG), both competing one another are General Building Materials companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masonite International Corporation 52 0.57 N/A 2.73 19.56 USG Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Masonite International Corporation and USG Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masonite International Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 4.2% USG Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Masonite International Corporation and USG Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masonite International Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 USG Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Masonite International Corporation’s average target price is $61, while its potential upside is 22.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Masonite International Corporation and USG Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 100% and 82.05%. Insiders held 2% of Masonite International Corporation shares. Comparatively, 10.97% are USG Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masonite International Corporation -0.37% -0.45% 0.89% -3.35% -21.15% 18.89% USG Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Masonite International Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors USG Corporation.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, or fiberglass residential doors. The company also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores. It offers its products under the Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Birchwood Best, Lemieux, Door-Stop, Harring Doors, Performance Doorset Solutions, and National Hickman brands to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors, and architects through various wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The companyÂ’s Gypsum segment manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications. This segment offers gypsum panels, as well as joint compounds, corner beads, joint tapes, and plasters for wallboard joints finishing under the Sheetrock brand; cement board under the Durock brand; backerboard that includes abuse-resistant interior wall panels, tile backer boards, and flooring underlayments under the Fiberock brand; poured gypsum flooring systems under the Levelrock brand; roof boards under the Securock brand; and air-water barrier system and industrial gypsum under the ExoAir 430 brand. It also provides construction plaster products under the Red Top, Imperial, Diamond, and Supremo brands; and gypsum-based products for agricultural and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s Ceilings segment manufactures and markets interior systems products, including ceiling tiles under the Radar, Eclipse, Mars, and Halcyon brands; and ceiling grids under the Donn, DX, Fineline, Centricitee, Identitee DXI, Curvatura, and Compasso brands. Its USG Boral Building Products segment manufactures, distributes, and sells various building products, mines raw gypsum, and sells natural and synthetic gypsum. This segment offers plasterboards under the USG Boral Sheetrock brand; and ceiling suspension systems under the USG Boral NextGen, Elephant, Jayaboard, Durock, and Donn DX brands, as well as mineral fiber ceiling tiles, steel grids, and joint compounds for wall, ceiling, floor lining, and exterior systems. The company distributes its products through building material dealers, home improvement centers and other retailers, specialty wallboard distributors, and contractors. USG Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.