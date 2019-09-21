Masonite International Corporation (DOOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Both Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) compete on a level playing field in the General Building Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masonite International Corporation 52 0.65 N/A 2.73 19.56 BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 22 0.46 N/A 1.84 11.53

Demonstrates Masonite International Corporation and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Masonite International Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Masonite International Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than BMC Stock Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Masonite International Corporation and BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masonite International Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 4.2% BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Masonite International Corporation has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Masonite International Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Masonite International Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BMC Stock Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Masonite International Corporation and BMC Stock Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masonite International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 4.41% and its consensus target price is $26.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Masonite International Corporation and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 100% and 0%. Insiders held 2% of Masonite International Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of BMC Stock Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masonite International Corporation -0.37% -0.45% 0.89% -3.35% -21.15% 18.89% BMC Stock Holdings Inc. -1.9% -1.21% -3.86% 25.15% -2.53% 36.63%

For the past year Masonite International Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than BMC Stock Holdings Inc.

Summary

Masonite International Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors BMC Stock Holdings Inc.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, or fiberglass residential doors. The company also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores. It offers its products under the Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Birchwood Best, Lemieux, Door-Stop, Harring Doors, Performance Doorset Solutions, and National Hickman brands to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors, and architects through various wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, windows and doors comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry, among other products. The company also sells other building products and services that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services. It serves large-scale production homebuilders, custom homebuilders, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company provides its products through a network of suppliers. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.