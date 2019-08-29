Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) and GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Comparison side by side

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) and GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) compete with each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masonite International Corporation 52 0.57 N/A 2.73 19.56 GMS Inc. 19 0.31 N/A 1.32 17.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Masonite International Corporation and GMS Inc. GMS Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Masonite International Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Masonite International Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than GMS Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Masonite International Corporation and GMS Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masonite International Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 4.2% GMS Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Masonite International Corporation are 2.7 and 1.7. Competitively, GMS Inc. has 2.2 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Masonite International Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GMS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Masonite International Corporation and GMS Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masonite International Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 GMS Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$61 is Masonite International Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 21.93%. On the other hand, GMS Inc.’s potential downside is -15.29% and its consensus target price is $20. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Masonite International Corporation is looking more favorable than GMS Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 100% of Masonite International Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 91.2% of GMS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Masonite International Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, 1.1% are GMS Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masonite International Corporation -0.37% -0.45% 0.89% -3.35% -21.15% 18.89% GMS Inc. -2.3% 0.76% 24.78% 18.47% -15.5% 51.48%

For the past year Masonite International Corporation was less bullish than GMS Inc.

Summary

Masonite International Corporation beats GMS Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, or fiberglass residential doors. The company also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores. It offers its products under the Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Birchwood Best, Lemieux, Door-Stop, Harring Doors, Performance Doorset Solutions, and National Hickman brands to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors, and architects through various wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products. The company markets and sells its products through a network of branches and distribution centers to the interior contractors, as well as home builders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.