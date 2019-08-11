Mason Street Advisors Trimmed By $547,460 Its Citigroup (C) Position; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Cut By $300.03 Million Its Akamai (AKAM) Holding

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 2.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 8,830 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 335,476 shares with $20.87 million value, down from 344,306 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $149.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 09/04/2018 – Citi Fintech Mission to Digitize Bank, Develop Mobile Ecosystem (Video); 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Akamai (AKAM) stake by 0.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 4,184 shares as Akamai (AKAM)’s stock rose 8.75%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 691,286 shares with $49.57 billion value, down from 695,470 last quarter. Akamai now has $14.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 1.51M shares traded or 30.40% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – AS PART OF INITIATIVES, BOARD WILL BE FORMING A FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Media Organizations’ Security Practices, Threats & Concerns Examined in New Akamai Research Report; 21/05/2018 – Akamai and MUFG Announce Blockchain-Based Payment Network; 05/04/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WILLIAM “BILL” WAGNER TO AKAMAI BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 3; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Tom Killalea Director; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Net $54M; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MLN FIVE-YEAR, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, EST. $3.01; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Vide

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Wheaton William also sold $427,320 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) on Friday, February 15. Ahola Aaron also sold $151,335 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) on Thursday, February 14. The insider Gemmell James sold 9,579 shares worth $672,063.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co Incorporated holds 7,152 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Fiduciary invested in 3,018 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 0% or 514 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc holds 0.06% or 12,811 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 7,687 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.05% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). King Luther Capital Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 2.30 million shares. Ashfield Prtn Ltd invested in 8,744 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has 0.01% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 6,275 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 356 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Akamai Technologies had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AKAM in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. Evercore initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $58 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, February 13. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) rating on Wednesday, February 13. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $76 target.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) stake by 3,106 shares to 6,706 valued at $670.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Getty Realty Corp (NYSE:GTY) stake by 24,609 shares and now owns 109,935 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Company reported 19,621 shares. At Bank & Trust, a Iowa-based fund reported 40,931 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 178,314 shares. Ally Fin Incorporated invested in 57,000 shares or 0.68% of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Manhattan invested 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Illinois-based Blair William And Communication Il has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Guyasuta Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Amer And Management stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sound Shore Inc Ct reported 3.60M shares. Blue Financial Cap owns 14,074 shares. 71,323 are held by Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Com. North American invested in 13,723 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Invest Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased Amazoncom Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 957 shares to 58,864 valued at $104.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 3,144 shares and now owns 277,416 shares. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 26.92% above currents $66.05 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 16.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.