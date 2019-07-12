Mason Street Advisors Stake in Visa (V) Has Raised as Share Value Rose; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Decreased Its Ugi (UGI) Stake as Market Value Rose

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 1,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,686 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.00 million, up from 247,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $179.36. About 2.17 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 37,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 632,866 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.07 billion, down from 669,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 216,523 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.09M for 69.79 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: ExxonMobil, TC, Encana, Ensco and Equinor – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “UGI to Present at the 2019 AGA Financial Forum on Wednesday, May 22 – Business Wire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UGI Corporation’s Transformative Moves – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is UGI Corp (UGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Cadence State Bank Na holds 0.7% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 32,260 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 9,902 shares. 34,739 were accumulated by Amalgamated Savings Bank. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Kames Capital Plc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 23,347 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). New York-based Clearbridge Lc has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp reported 2.04 million shares. Denali Advisors Lc holds 0.11% or 13,800 shares. 153 were accumulated by Earnest Ptnrs Lc. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has 0.17% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 67,639 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Advisory Service Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Hennessy Advisors holds 1.36% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 526,652 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRKB) by 108,199 shares to 4.48 million shares, valued at $899.57 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 2,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Omega Healtcare Investors (NYSE:OHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.43% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.52M shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 1,760 shares stake. Investec Asset Limited holds 4.59M shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Stillwater Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 4.9% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Oh reported 1.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 146,484 shares or 0.98% of the stock. 62,680 were reported by Acg Wealth. Country Club Na owns 6,888 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Oakwood Management Ltd Co Ca has 3.65% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gluskin Sheff Assoc holds 117,541 shares. Howe Rusling has 0.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Karp Cap reported 24,871 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Investors Americas Incorporated reported 243,940 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt stated it has 32,944 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. S&Co has invested 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 44,535 shares to 16,676 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,476 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces High-Grade Underground Sampling Results for the Babicanora Vein: – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa may be `poised to outperform’ Mastercard – Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Play Visa – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “DPW Holdings Announces Second Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards – Business Wire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.