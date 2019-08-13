Mason Street Advisors Stake in Dril (DRQ) Has Lowered by $317,430 as Share Value Rose; Weber Alan W Increases Holding in Shiloh Industries (SHLO)

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 272,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 billion, up from 759,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Shiloh Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.35M market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 19,632 shares traded. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has declined 39.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries Opens Nantong Facility to Manufacture Lightweight, High-Integrity Aluminum Cast Products; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q Rev $247.7M; 02/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate at the 2018 East Coast Ideas Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 5.3% Position in Shiloh Industries; 07/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES, INC.: SHILOH INDUSTRIES EXPANDS POSITION IN; 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Completes Acquisition of Brabant Alucast Italy, Brabant Alucast Netherlands; 06/03/2018 Shiloh Industries Hosts Conference Call to Present First-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q EPS 21c

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 37.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 7,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 11,686 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 18,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 318,710 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,150 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $32.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.09 million for 398.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Double Expansion XPakâ„¢ Liner Hanger System – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Conn’s (CONN) and Dril-Quip (DRQ) to Join S&P SmallCap 600; â€œNewâ€ Fox (FOXA) (FOX) Continues in S&P 500 – StreetInsider.com” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at Barclays CEO Energyâ€“Power Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,420 are held by Highland Capital Limited Partnership. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com owns 53 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 49,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 117,883 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,833 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 5,229 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Birch Run Capital Advisors LP holds 158,600 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Captrust Fincl stated it has 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 7,083 shares. Bluecrest accumulated 0.01% or 4,866 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 105,000 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 58,837 shares.

More notable recent Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Shiloh Industries Comments on Reorganization of MTD Holdings Inc’s Ownership Interest in Shiloh – Business Wire” on January 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) CEO Ramzi Hermiz on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Shiloh Industries Hosts Conference Call to Present Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold SHLO shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 10.36 million shares or 0.01% less from 10.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) or 20,210 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 3,155 shares. Moreover, Teton Advsr has 0.02% invested in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Strs Ohio holds 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) or 76,200 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 158,992 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company reported 2,704 shares. 19,412 were reported by Zebra Cap Lc. Vanguard Group has 717,876 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 56,097 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.03 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0% invested in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) for 1.98 million shares. Panagora Asset owns 21,238 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.13 million activity.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catasys Inc by 25,000 shares to 1,365 shares, valued at $16.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.