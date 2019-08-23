Mason Street Advisors Raised By $353,232 Its Danaher (DHR) Holding; High Yield Income Fund (HYI)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased Danaher Corp (DHR) stake by 3.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc acquired 2,676 shares as Danaher Corp (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 89,635 shares with $11.83 million value, up from 86,959 last quarter. Danaher Corp now has $100.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $139.56. About 1.18 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance

High Yield Income Fund Inc (HYI) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 20 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 14 sold and decreased their positions in High Yield Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 5.70 million shares, down from 6.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding High Yield Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 14 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 0.27% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Hanson & Doremus Invest stated it has 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,867 shares or 0.08% of the stock. North Star Asset Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 35,531 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank owns 48,299 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd has invested 0.24% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Inc owns 193,093 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The California-based Payden Rygel has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Montag A And Associates Incorporated holds 0.6% or 48,659 shares. Haverford Trust Com owns 0.04% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 15,851 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 38,267 shares or 1.07% of the stock. 881,116 were reported by Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company. Alley Com Lc reported 1.28% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 29 shares. 2,309 are owned by Ssi Inv Mngmt.

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 8,830 shares to 335,476 valued at $20.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) stake by 17,520 shares and now owns 6,565 shares. Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp has $14800 highest and $125 lowest target. $137.86’s average target is -1.22% below currents $139.56 stock price. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Tuesday, February 26. UBS has “Buy” rating and $144 target. Jefferies maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Monday, February 25. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 19,879 shares traded. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) has risen 7.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. for 936,260 shares. Private Management Group Inc owns 912,281 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.33% invested in the company for 257,855 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Shaker Financial Services Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 34,687 shares.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $347.16 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.