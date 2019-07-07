Mason Street Advisors Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined; Crawford Investment Counsel Raised Its Peoples Utd Finl (PBCT) Position by $9.16 Million

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 1,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,891 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.85M, up from 135,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 2.24M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 572,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.97M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.21M, up from 3.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Peoples Utd Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 1.74 million shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 12.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.05%, EST. 3.07%; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 17.5C FROM 17.25C, EST. 17.5C; 19/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Acquisitions drive loan, profit gains at People’s United; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $107.9 Million, or $0.30 Per Common Share; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ People’s United Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCT); 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q EPS 30c; 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21; 04/05/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINL NAMES JEFF TENGEL PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 8,269 shares to 12,862 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,007 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,924 shares to 396,610 shares, valued at $62.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,104 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $111,746 activity.

