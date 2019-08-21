Mason Street Advisors Position in Citigroup (C) Cut as Valuation Rose; Lathrop Investment Management Holds Holding in Analog Devices (ADI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 6,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 100,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54M, up from 93,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.87. About 961,198 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 8,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 335,476 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87M, down from 344,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 2.60 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 03/05/2018 – SQUARE INC SQ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $43; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.1 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Ltd Llc holds 42,895 shares. The New York-based Tirschwell & Loewy has invested 4.68% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2.13M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.17% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Intrust Bank Na owns 2,634 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel accumulated 2,090 shares. Franklin Res Inc invested in 9.01M shares or 0.51% of the stock. Laffer Invs reported 27,799 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cohen Steers holds 1,570 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 19,400 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Beacon Fincl stated it has 8,013 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na reported 54,584 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,124 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5,121 shares to 210,004 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,957 shares, and cut its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 557 shares to 42,708 shares, valued at $50.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazoncom Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 257,750 were reported by Grp One Trading Lp. Sentinel Lba stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Steadfast Capital Management LP accumulated 4.61M shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Llc holds 75,963 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fulton Bancshares Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,203 shares. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Everence Capital reported 0.51% stake. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 170,116 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Fagan Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 43,909 shares. Permit Limited Co stated it has 2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Addison Cap has 9,045 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Kwmg Lc reported 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 28,628 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.24% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).