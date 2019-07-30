Mason Street Advisors Lowered Stake in Big Lots (BIG) by $314,222 as Stock Value Rose; Systematic Financial Management LP Holds Stake in Mks Instruments (MKSI)

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 4,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,527 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.17M, up from 223,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 431,261 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 28.98% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 8,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 21,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 737,374 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 19.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health Program; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018, ESTIMATE INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $1.15 TO $1.22 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sets $100M Share-Repurchase Program; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Flow About $120M-$130M; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 21/04/2018 – DJ Big Lots Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIG); 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Campisi to Retire to Focus Fully on Health; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) by 50,314 shares to 73,801 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Company by 125,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,210 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory Services owns 0.01% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 226 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp, a Nebraska-based fund reported 46 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 12,800 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,896 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & LP has 0.04% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 217,076 shares. Monarch Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 109,710 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.11% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 226,357 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Td Asset holds 0% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 7,961 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 214,405 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.60M for 15.44 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,878 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $129.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 39,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).