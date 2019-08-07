Mason Street Advisors Lowered Position in Big Lots (BIG) by $314,222; Stemline Therapeut (STML) Holder Sectoral Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $6.69 Million as Valuation Declined

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 8,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 21,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 180,432 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Searching For New CEO After David Campisi Announces Retirement — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 21/04/2018 – DJ Big Lots Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIG); 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Retain Executive-Search Firm to Assist Board; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Review Both Internal, External Candidates; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – COMPANY ANNOUNCES $100 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO David Campisi Retires From Retailer; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS 4Q ADJ EPS $2.57, EST. $2.47; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Flow About $120M-$130M; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others – CNBC

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeut (STML) by 1434.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 557,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The hedge fund held 596,058 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, up from 38,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 198,903 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 03/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2

More notable recent Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stemline Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on January 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stemline Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stemline Therapeutics Announces ASCO Presentation of ELZONRIS Phase 2 Clinical Data in CMML and MF; Provides Next Steps for CMML Program – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Rosen Law Firm, PA Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock — STML – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Eventide Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.71% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Barclays Public invested in 12,080 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Fosun Int Ltd has 0.21% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 267,936 shares. C Ww Wide A S reported 358,082 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 31,500 shares. One Trading LP owns 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 708 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 61,139 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 94,677 shares. Atria Lc owns 0.01% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 10,827 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc reported 1,609 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc reported 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 43,800 shares.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 1.26M shares to 909,968 shares, valued at $22.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plan (NYSE:WCG) by 3,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,251 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticl (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $374,769 activity.

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “The Dow posted a mighty big drop in a single day. Here’s what usually happens next – CNBC” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:ELS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arista’s Capex Comments Matter For Micron And Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis: Questions Over Its Cash Balance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 1,884 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 68,192 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 7,539 shares. Midas Corporation stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Invesco reported 0.02% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Charles Schwab Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Btim reported 0.3% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 16,775 shares. Oberweis Asset has 8,800 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Putnam Ltd Co stated it has 115,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Pnc Finance Services Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) or 42,891 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Llc owns 173,984 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $16.11M for 14.94 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.