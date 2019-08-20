Mason Street Advisors Lowered Position in Big Lots (BIG) by $314,222 as Market Valuation Declined; Sg Capital Management Has Increased Mobile Mini (MINI) Stake by $9.52 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 90,559 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 8,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 21,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $794.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 770,277 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Lisa Bachmann, Tim Johnson to Continue Executive Responsibilities; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC QTRLY NET SALES $1.64 BLN VS $1.58 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO DAVID CAMPISI; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – COMPANY ANNOUNCES $100 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO David Campisi Retires From Retailer; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – INVENTORY ENDED FISCAL 2017 AT $873 MLN, A 1.6% INCREASE COMPARED TO $859 MLN FOR FISCAL 2016; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees 1Q EPS $1.15-EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – LISA BACHMANN, TIMOTHY JOHNSON, TO WORK WITH EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM, BOARD TO CARRY OUT CAMPISI’S EXECUTIVE RESPONSIBILITIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weber Alan W has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). owns 33,607 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 14,461 shares. Thompson Management holds 0.08% or 12,100 shares in its portfolio. 20,258 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 120,000 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 8,640 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 7,098 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 16,700 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com owns 52,089 shares. Commerce Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Piedmont Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,197 shares. Vanguard Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 4.81M shares. Tudor Corp Et Al invested in 15,345 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,941 shares to 249,686 shares, valued at $39.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazoncom Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 96,203 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Putnam Lc invested 0.01% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 0.01% or 19,800 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fincl Ltd holds 0% or 6,006 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 208,626 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Etrade Lc holds 10,796 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.03% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) or 82,613 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has 6,076 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 97,926 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 881 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Loomis Sayles And Communication LP owns 0.02% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 315,199 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.03% stake.

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.60M for 12.73 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.