Mason Street Advisors Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Position as Stock Price Declined; As Amphenol (APH) Stock Price Declined, Torray Has Cut Its Position by $405,140

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol (APH) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 174,439 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47M, down from 178,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Amphenol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 188,268 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 22,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 792,038 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.64M, down from 814,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 8.93 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA; 11/05/2018 – Global Thyroid Cancer Market Spotlight 2018 – Pfizer Has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 10,596 shares to 25,326 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 187,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazoncom Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9,076 shares to 332,044 shares, valued at $21.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 16,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Genl Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 24.48 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

