Mason Street Advisors Lowered Citigroup (C) Holding; Marine Products (MPX) Sentiment Is 1.17

Marine Products Corp (MPX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.50, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 27 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 23 decreased and sold stock positions in Marine Products Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 4.95 million shares, up from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Marine Products Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 16 Increased: 15 New Position: 12.

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 2.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 8,830 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 335,476 shares with $20.87M value, down from 344,306 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $163.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 7.55M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) stake by 29,992 shares to 58,944 valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped The Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 5,631 shares and now owns 356,883 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kiltearn Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 6.6% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Markston Limited Co has 0.82% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 112,178 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10,070 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.02% or 570 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb Williams invested in 0.28% or 52,537 shares. Brave Warrior Advisors Limited Liability reported 4.43% stake. Joel Isaacson Comm Limited Liability Company owns 9,059 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stillwater Inv Management Lc reported 0.76% stake. Northern Trust Corp reported 31.11M shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 363,324 shares. Addison Cap holds 9,045 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.59% or 1.04M shares. Nbt Bancorp N A Ny owns 18,009 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Marine Products Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPX) 42% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 82% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marine Products (MPX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marine Products Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

The stock increased 3.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 52,834 shares traded or 111.12% up from the average. Marine Products Corporation (MPX) has declined 8.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MPX News: 24/04/2018 – MARINE PRODUCTS QUICKLY SURGES AHEAD OF EARNINGS TOMORROW; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marine Products Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPX); 14/03/2018 – Pura Naturals Showcases Pura Marine Products at the 72nd Annual Fred Hall Show in Long Beach, CA; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 09/03/2018 Marine Products Short-Interest Ratio Rises 201% to 16 Days

Marine Products Corporation designs, makes, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, sport yacht, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $497.53 million. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats. It has a 17.42 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to a network of 147 domestic and 90 international independent authorized dealers.