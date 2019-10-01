Mason Street Advisors Increases Position in Fastenal Co (FAST); Martin & Company Decreased Its Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Position by $5.19 Million

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 49.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 41,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 42,846 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 84,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 1.06 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 40,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 81,622 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, up from 40,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 2.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 2,500 shares. Haverford Trust Com has 8,510 shares. Provident Invest has invested 5.46% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Marietta Inv Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.53% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company reported 0.01% stake. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Communications holds 8,900 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.45M shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability owns 1.17% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.84 million shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Company holds 24,290 shares. Tompkins Corp has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Delta Asset Limited Liability Corporation Tn has 7,290 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd owns 10,481 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 89,929 are held by Bontempo Ohly Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. 13.74 million were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Victory Capital reported 231,476 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 16,718 shares to 113,493 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623,383 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 48,681 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Fulton Natl Bank Na has 0.15% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 17,470 shares. 1.35M were accumulated by Epoch Prtn Inc. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 81,984 shares. Grimes Inc holds 22,479 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc stated it has 26,913 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Menora Mivtachim Holding Ltd has 1.24% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Leavell Inv Management owns 18,529 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Generation Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.85M shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has 18,247 shares. 2,182 were reported by Appleton Prns Ma. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Co stated it has 2,694 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,419 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 4.61 million shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $334.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 20,564 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83 million for 16.04 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.