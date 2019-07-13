Mason Street Advisors Increased Holding in Amedisys (AMED); As Plains All Amern Pip (PAA) Valuation Rose, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Raised by $3.17 Million Its Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pip (PAA) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 132,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.41M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.98M, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pip for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 1.15M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500.

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 71.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 6,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,490 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 9,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. It closed at $123 lastly. It is down 54.80% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 217,593 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $49.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) by 285,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 0.09% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 191,086 shares. Advisory accumulated 5.45M shares or 2.58% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company reported 1.45 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Income Prtn Limited invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Lpl Finance Ltd Llc has 54,340 shares. First Republic Management reported 181,922 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 41,860 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 35,297 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Advisors invested in 13,890 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.3% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability invested 0.21% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moreover, Sfmg Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 32,599 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 79,550 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 13,390 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,924 shares to 792,038 shares, valued at $33.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 17,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,565 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

