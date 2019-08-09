Mason Street Advisors Increased By $1.63 Million Its The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Position; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Has 7.58 Sentiment

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) stake by 275.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc acquired 90,625 shares as The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)’s stock declined 25.86%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 123,476 shares with $2.24M value, up from 32,851 last quarter. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co now has $2.80B valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 1.66 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE

Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. It’s up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 197 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 26 decreased and sold holdings in Churchill Downs Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 54.70 million shares, up from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Churchill Downs Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 6 Increased: 162 New Position: 35.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $119.86. About 79,108 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 26.23 P/E ratio. The firm operates racing facilities, such as Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 10 off-track betting facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 5.69% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated for 89,660 shares. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owns 147,622 shares or 4.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 3.84% invested in the company for 147,886 shares. The Massachusetts-based Par Capital Management Inc has invested 3.61% in the stock. Shellback Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 135,000 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $652,628 activity. Geissler Werner bought $652,628 worth of stock.