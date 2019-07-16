Mason Street Advisors Holding in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Cut by $1.25 Million as Stock Declined; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Truepoint Lowered by $15.53 Million Its Position

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 9,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 132,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $108.82. About 1.83M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION UNTIL SUBMISSION OF IND; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Trial Also Met Secondary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Humalog Rev $791.7M; 25/04/2018 – LILLY, CHINA’S NCCD IN PACT FOR DIABETES,CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 5.54M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,670 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Duncker Streett And holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,384 shares. Zwj Counsel invested in 0.06% or 5,275 shares. Kentucky-based Cullinan has invested 0.36% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 85,286 are owned by Peapack Gladstone. First City Capital Management Inc holds 1.83% or 19,577 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0.1% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 13,192 shares. 125,203 are owned by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 8,332 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc holds 801 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Graybill Bartz And Associates Limited accumulated 2,565 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Schroder Mngmt Gru accumulated 3.27 million shares or 0.69% of the stock. Moors Cabot holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 32,714 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,482 shares to 639,062 shares, valued at $121.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 insider sales for $129.01 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.97 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43B for 18.51 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax (VEA) by 105,844 shares to 5.01 million shares, valued at $204.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (ITOT) by 14,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock. 4,395 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100 on Monday, January 28. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth has invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 751 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,669 shares. Dodge And Cox has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Verus Prtn Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,359 shares. Voloridge Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 18,292 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd has 1.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 29,265 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtn Inc reported 94,812 shares. Saratoga And Invest, California-based fund reported 532,786 shares. Valley Natl Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,998 shares. 234,794 were reported by Clark Cap Mngmt Gp. 5,145 are owned by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd. Capital City Tru Fl, Florida-based fund reported 39,334 shares. Vantage Partners holds 1.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 114,905 shares. Bamco New York accumulated 1,796 shares or 0% of the stock.

