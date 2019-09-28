Mason Street Advisors Has Upped Facebook (FB) Stake By $444,672; Precision Drilling (PDS) Shorts Decreased By 0.77%

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) had a decrease of 0.77% in short interest. PDS’s SI was 5.02 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.77% from 5.06 million shares previously. With 1.02 million avg volume, 5 days are for Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s short sellers to cover PDS’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 699,276 shares traded. Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has declined 52.89% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PDS News: 29/05/2018 – Precision Drilling at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 26/04/2018 – Precision Drilling 1Q Rev C$401M; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING SEES FY CAPEX C$116M, EST. C$92.5M; 02/05/2018 – Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Webcast of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – S&P REVISES PRECISION DRILLING CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 16/05/2018 – Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Voting Results From the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE $116 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – RESTATED A DEBT REDUCTION TARGET OF $300 MLN TO $500 MLN OVER NEXT THREE TO FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Precision Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Precision Drilling Outlook To Stable From Neg

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 0.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc acquired 2,316 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 342,644 shares with $66.13M value, up from 340,328 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $505.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Firm accused of misusing Facebook data suspends CEO; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Suspends Some 200 Apps in Data-Abuse Investigation; 05/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 23/03/2018 – The anti-social network: Facebook bids to rebuild trust after toughest week; 20/03/2018 – Ireland to scrutinise Facebook oversight of third-party apps; 22/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer determines the causes of the sell-off, zooming in on scandals at Facebook and Uber; 08/05/2018 – Matt Powell: Sources say Adidas has paused its video ads on Facebook while it reviews their efficacy; 25/04/2018 – Facebook will not testify at u.s. House hearing on social media; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s frantic effort to regain its balance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 106,204 were reported by Badgley Phelps And Bell. Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 0.25% or 202,900 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 2.81 million shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Lp holds 0.03% or 18,215 shares. The Florida-based Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp has invested 0.93% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alyeska Inv Group Lp holds 233,187 shares. 3,281 are owned by North Corp. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc has 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,703 shares. 14,347 are held by Lincoln Natl. Millennium Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability reported 85,001 shares. Hartford Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.48% or 7,444 shares. Zevenbergen Invs Limited Company reported 596,479 shares. Advsr Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% stake. Gruss has 7,000 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 25.43% above currents $177.1 stock price. Facebook had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, June 24. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $4.05M were sold by THIEL PETER.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company has market cap of $346.49 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Among 2 analysts covering Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Precision Drilling has $300 highest and $200 lowest target. $2.50’s average target is 111.86% above currents $1.18 stock price. Precision Drilling had 3 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $300 target. The stock of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray.