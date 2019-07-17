Mason Street Advisors Has Trimmed Its Wabtec (WAB) Holding by $1.84 Million as Share Price Declined; Sg Americas Securities Holding in Ormat Technologies Com (ORA) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc Com (ORA) by 161.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 29,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,508 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 18,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 109,125 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 15.90% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 15/05/2018 – Ormat Tech: Low Risk of Surface Lava From Volcano in Hawaii Impacting or Making Way to Puna Facility; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON MAY 27 APPROACHING LAVA COVERED WELLHEADS OF TWO GEOTHERMAL WELLS; 27/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, REPORTS CLOSING OF $100M DEBT FINANCING; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE, MAINTAIN POWER PLANT & WILL RECEIVE ALL DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW GENERATED BY POWER PLANT; 28/05/2018 – Lava flow stalls, sparing Hawaii geothermal plant from more damage; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – SHUTTING DOWN ALL GEOTHERMAL WELLS TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Complex Represented Approximately $90M of Net Assets on Co’s Balance Sheet at March 3; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY THERE IS NO PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES ABOVE-GROUND; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES-CO’S UNIT THAT INDIRECTLY OWNS 26 MW TUNGSTEN MOUNTAIN GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT ENTERED INTO PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH A PRIVATE INVESTOR

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 25,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,895 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 45,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.03 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.56 million for 18.49 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec, union talks set to continue today – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,676 shares to 89,635 shares, valued at $11.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 4,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was made by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 was made by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 154 shares. Financial Services has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pnc Serv Gp accumulated 583,910 shares. Marathon Trading Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,928 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 1.45 million shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Co holds 0.81% or 211,332 shares in its portfolio. 7,255 were reported by Css Ltd Liability Co Il. Westchester invested in 0.03% or 1,015 shares. Ironwood Financial Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The Texas-based Tctc Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Kemnay Advisory Svcs holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 10 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.05% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd invested in 21,111 shares. Spectrum Management Group invested in 6 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Rekor Systems, Inc. Announces Appointments to Senior Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ORIX to Acquire 22% Ownership Stake in Ormat from FIMI and Bronicki Investments and Simultaneously Enter into Strategic Partnership with Ormat – GlobeNewswire” published on May 04, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Ormat Signs a 25-Year PPA With SCPPA for Its Casa Diablo-IV Geothermal Power Plant in California – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Partnership Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on December 19, 2016 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ORA shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.03 million shares or 2.06% more from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 5,948 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,150 shares. Fmr Lc invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Prudential holds 0% or 4,207 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 673,205 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guinness Asset Mgmt owns 8,420 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 17,818 shares. Virginia-based Yorktown Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Van Eck Associate, a New York-based fund reported 351,329 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Alps Advsrs invested in 27,715 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 95,114 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Limited Com reported 232,866 shares. Tortoise Capital Limited Liability Corp, Kansas-based fund reported 32 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 3,359 shares stake.