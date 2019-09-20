Mason Street Advisors Has Trimmed By $945,054 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Last Week Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group has $19800 highest and $15700 lowest target. $169.67’s average target is 8.37% above currents $156.56 stock price. Simon Property Group had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 3 with “Equal-Weight”. See Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) latest ratings:

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 2.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 17,501 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 610,506 shares with $33.41 million value, down from 628,007 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $208.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 6.57M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Limited Co accumulated 39,545 shares. First Personal Fin invested in 1.57% or 100,630 shares. Metropolitan Life Com has 0.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 640,739 shares. Argi Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). M Kraus owns 4.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 145,056 shares. First Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Butensky And Cohen Financial Security owns 47,771 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability owns 30,409 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Inc reported 99,912 shares stake. Albion Fincl Group Inc Ut reported 172,049 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 153,411 shares. Primecap Com Ca stated it has 0.81% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Botty Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.28% or 16,325 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 58,220 shares. 5,442 were accumulated by Horan Cap Limited Com.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 12.38% above currents $49.21 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $5000 target. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5300 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, March 25. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5600 target. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased Axon Enterprise Inc stake by 12,617 shares to 31,510 valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2. It also upped Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) stake by 54,672 shares and now owns 74,584 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was raised too.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13B for 16.63 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $47.85 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 20.93 P/E ratio. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold Simon Property Group, Inc. shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America, New York-based fund reported 221,142 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.14% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Nuwave Lc has invested 0.11% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Real Management Services invested in 21,530 shares. State Street invested in 0.26% or 21.87 million shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp invested in 0.22% or 60,307 shares. Moreover, Braun Stacey Associates Inc has 0.63% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.89% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, Ls Advisors Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 15,525 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Fincl Architects Incorporated reported 104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Community Bankshares Na invested in 0.01% or 167 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca stated it has 57,481 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings.