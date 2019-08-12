Mason Street Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) as Stock Rose; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Ci Investments Cut Its Position

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 23,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 600,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.52M, down from 624,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.94M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 72.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 44,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 16,676 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 61,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 581,858 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 4,360 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 11,648 shares. Amer Grp Incorporated invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 6,834 shares stake. Blackrock Inc stated it has 10.38M shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Howe & Rusling invested in 1,307 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Horizon Services Llc reported 5,835 shares. Echo Street Cap Management Ltd has 0.1% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability Corp has 1.29M shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 193,251 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 10,900 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 3,297 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd reported 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Parametric Port Assocs Lc accumulated 0.02% or 268,955 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,895 shares to 161,142 shares, valued at $30.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ATO: Bringing The Heat This Winter – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Atmos Energy Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pampers and Huggies Square Off With Smart Diapers – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Carter Worth’s Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G launching ‘smart’ Lumi by Pampers diapers with Google’s help (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 55,400 shares to 60,200 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 39,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,334 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Df Dent & Co has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Prio Wealth Partnership reported 153,262 shares. 399,686 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 0.26% or 22,358 shares. Timber Creek Management Ltd Liability stated it has 6,997 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Paradigm Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 6,313 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Services, Florida-based fund reported 33,827 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,922 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 2.81 million shares or 25.92% of its portfolio. Fiera Capital holds 37,431 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Company holds 86,725 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 10,459 shares. 121,311 are owned by Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd. 9,505 were reported by Mycio Wealth. Meritage Port, Kansas-based fund reported 4,540 shares.