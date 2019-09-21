Mason Street Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Semtech (SMTC) by $691,440; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Position in Schlumberger (SLB) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 79.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 244,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 552,431 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.95M, up from 308,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76M shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 68.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 14,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 35,540 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 21,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 363,972 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for lMC’s LPWAN Webinar; 02/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS PURCHASE OF IC INTERCONNECT; 22/03/2018 – Semtech Announces Technology Sponsorship of Startups Ventura County; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $ 0.42; 04/04/2018 – Semtech at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 41C; 14/03/2018 Semtech 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 4; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold SMTC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 2.95% more from 62.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest reported 467,511 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Northern Trust accumulated 0.01% or 1.17 million shares. Group Inc Inc invested in 171,101 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 39,541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 5,693 shares. Riverhead Management Limited holds 9,323 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 6,973 shares. 1,800 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Reilly Limited Co has 13,663 shares. Penn Cap Mngmt has 212,410 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 5,765 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 331,700 shares to 257,300 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 16,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,493 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Palladium Partners Limited Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 15,345 shares. Legacy Partners Inc has invested 0.4% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 347,861 shares. Lau Limited has 0.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,069 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability owns 118,550 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 62,442 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.3% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3.03 million shares. Boltwood Capital holds 9,304 shares. Com Of Virginia Va invested in 111,754 shares. Engy Opportunities Cap Management Llc invested in 64,635 shares or 6.41% of the stock. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.37% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 35,790 were reported by High Pointe Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

