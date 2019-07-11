Mason Street Advisors Has Lifted By $406,870 Its The Coca (KO) Stake; Macom Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) SI Increased By 8.75%

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased The Coca (KO) stake by 1.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc acquired 8,845 shares as The Coca (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 548,940 shares with $25.72 million value, up from 540,095 last quarter. The Coca now has $220.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 2.92 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for approximately 40 product lines. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.75 million shares or 2.89% less from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Lc reported 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 1,338 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 71,172 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 1,382 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,988 shares. 30,969 are held by Manufacturers Life The. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 11,534 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 555,316 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) or 2,398 shares. Morgan Stanley has 83,862 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 3.77 million shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company holds 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) or 21,503 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity. Croteau John sold $68,320 worth of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) on Tuesday, February 12. OCAMPO JOHN L had bought 100,000 shares worth $1.33M on Monday, May 20.

Among 3 analysts covering MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MACOM Technology had 8 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 27. The rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, February 6 to “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $14 target.

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased Dril (NYSE:DRQ) stake by 7,054 shares to 11,686 valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) stake by 44,535 shares and now owns 16,676 shares. Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. 21,742 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares with value of $1.06 million were sold by Perez Beatriz R.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.14% or 15,649 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union National Bank invested in 0.15% or 11,557 shares. 93,371 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital Inc. 513,879 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Rothschild Il owns 0.19% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 35,434 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt stated it has 66,796 shares. Lincoln Ltd Llc holds 2.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 96,662 shares. 6,209 are owned by Oarsman Incorporated. First Bank Tru reported 0.25% stake. 23,564 are held by Brave Asset. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0.21% or 51,997 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 815,363 shares stake. Marathon Capital Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 10,139 shares. Motco stated it has 97,938 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Manchester Management Ltd Llc accumulated 45,316 shares.