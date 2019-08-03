Mason Street Advisors Has Lifted By $302,796 Its Visa (V) Position; S&T Bank Boosted Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding

S&T Bank increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 5.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank acquired 13,447 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The S&T Bank holds 273,012 shares with $13.81 million value, up from 259,565 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $15.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 6.12M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 0.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc acquired 1,941 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 249,686 shares with $39.00 million value, up from 247,745 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $397.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Digital Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Western Digital Corp (WDC) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UVE, AMD, WDC – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital Analysts Guarded On V-Shaped Recovery Company Predicts For NAND Market – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

S&T Bank decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 6,131 shares to 61,014 valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stake by 5,370 shares and now owns 67,179 shares. Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Western Digital had 24 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 9. Bank of America maintained the shares of WDC in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Benchmark. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of WDC in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset holds 7,843 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 742 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 838 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh accumulated 22,247 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 1,047 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Covington Capital Mngmt holds 500 shares. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.06% or 5,147 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 31.57M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ims Mgmt holds 0.47% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 11,988 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 6,532 are held by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co. Boston Prns has 813,606 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity. Another trade for 81,005 shares valued at $11.34 million was made by RICHEY ELLEN on Thursday, February 7.

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 22,924 shares to 792,038 valued at $33.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) stake by 138,100 shares and now owns 9,925 shares. Dril (NYSE:DRQ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Corporation In invested in 0.21% or 1,802 shares. Oak Limited Oh has 9,502 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 6,000 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership reported 1.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cap Counsel Ltd Ny invested in 816,672 shares or 9.32% of the stock. Heritage Invsts holds 31,437 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 2,626 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt accumulated 32,944 shares. Sigma Planning owns 44,145 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Private Asset holds 119,245 shares or 3.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, Savant Lc has 0.33% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 11,396 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 91,466 shares. 17,983 are held by Dearborn Prtn Ltd Co. Villere St Denis J Lc accumulated 506,702 shares.