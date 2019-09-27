Mason Street Advisors Has Increased Its Position in Fluor New (FLR) as Market Valuation Declined; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Market Value Declined, British Columbia Investment Management Lifted Stake by $1.34 Million

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 15,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 96,926 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.50 million, up from 81,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 317,696 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 274.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 54,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 74,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, up from 19,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 591,405 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Utah-based Albion Ut has invested 0.68% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Management invested in 0.15% or 5,415 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 466,595 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 223,232 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0.12% or 542,338 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc owns 3,751 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0.01% or 12,562 shares in its portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 28,112 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Wade G W And Incorporated holds 0.17% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 21,677 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 420,627 were accumulated by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Dnb Asset Management As owns 43,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,820 are held by Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Since March 31, 2019, it had 41 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $108,661 activity. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,350 was bought by Sanchez Robert. $2,009 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Muccilo Robert. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,329 worth of stock. $2,358 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by McAvoy John on Wednesday, July 31. Another trade for 25 shares valued at $2,184 was made by Moore Elizabeth D on Wednesday, July 31. OATES JOSEPH P also bought $846 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 25,306 shares to 54,068 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 97,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,457 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank owns 20 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 337,687 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.34% or 25,513 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 130,824 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bollard Grp Limited Com holds 14,699 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 848,788 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 356,498 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 12,722 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.06% or 130,770 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associate accumulated 0.01% or 281,559 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 180,209 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 114,404 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,925 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.01% stake.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,678 shares to 172,738 shares, valued at $14.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,342 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.