Mason Street Advisors Has Increased By $4.36 Million Its The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake; CELLNEX TELECOM SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAI (CLNXF) Sellers Decreased By 3.16% Their Shorts

CELLNEX TELECOM SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAI (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) had a decrease of 3.16% in short interest. CLNXF’s SI was 831,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.16% from 858,400 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1663 days are for CELLNEX TELECOM SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAI (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)’s short sellers to cover CLNXF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 330 shares traded or 68.37% up from the average. Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased The Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 18.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc acquired 39,245 shares as The Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 249,126 shares with $27.66 million value, up from 209,881 last quarter. The Walt Disney Co now has $237.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication primarily in Italy, the Netherlands, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $11.86 billion. It provides broadcasting network services, including TV services, which comprise digital terrestrial television and hybrid, satellite and premium DDT services; FM and digital radio services; and Internet media services, including multiscreen online video solutions, and business online support and content delivery network services, as well as site rental services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers data transportation services, such as satellite transportation, digital terrestrial circuits, Amazon direct connect and Internet throughput services; emergency and security networks, terminals, control centers, and forest fire early warning systems; smart communication networks comprising wireless broadband, irrigation management services in rural settings, and Internet of things services; smart applications; and engineering/consulting and operation and maintenance services, as well as public protection and disaster relief services.

Another recent and important Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “CELLNEX TELECOM SA ORD 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 17.47% above currents $131.67 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 30. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 0.49% or 182,981 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 5.36 million shares stake. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Tanaka Cap Management has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 285 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Argent Trust invested in 0.58% or 49,949 shares. Janney Capital Limited Company stated it has 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vantage Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 819,291 shares. Maplelane Cap Limited Co has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.37% or 4,685 shares. Guardian Cap Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lowe Brockenbrough And Communications holds 34,560 shares. Cap Advisors Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Birinyi Assocs reported 6,393 shares. Maple Mgmt invested in 5,581 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 13,156 shares to 584,131 valued at $28.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 25,145 shares and now owns 19,895 shares. Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) was reduced too.

