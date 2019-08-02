Mason Street Advisors Has Decreased Teleflex (TFX) Position By $5.29 Million; Oppenheimer & Close Has Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position By $1.06 Million

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 12.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 138,095 shares with $7.46 million value, down from 158,128 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $228.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 9.46 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased Teleflex Inc (TFX) stake by 72.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 17,520 shares as Teleflex Inc (TFX)’s stock rose 21.07%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 6,565 shares with $1.98M value, down from 24,085 last quarter. Teleflex Inc now has $16.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $359.2. About 141,160 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $47 target. Wells Fargo maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $62 target. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock has 199,335 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Company reported 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spc invested in 0.56% or 48,010 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 121,242 were reported by Wetherby Asset. Moreover, Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 24,828 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability accumulated 445,131 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 51,479 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boston Research And Management Inc invested in 3.07% or 136,269 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 30,225 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Coastline Company accumulated 123,843 shares. 62,512 are held by Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs reported 533,123 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Company has invested 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Flippin Bruce & Porter reported 324,721 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.81 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Teleflex Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Needham downgraded it to “Buy” rating and $32500 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Raymond James. Needham maintained the shares of TFX in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $325 target in Friday, February 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight”. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 61,700 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Garrison Bradford & Assoc Inc reported 1.08% stake. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 0% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.02% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Swiss Financial Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 153,400 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 1,880 shares. Waddell Reed reported 730 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,687 shares. 9,710 are held by Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability. Brown Advisory holds 27,539 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 2,627 are held by Fifth Third Natl Bank. Amp Capital Invsts Limited accumulated 0.05% or 28,140 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) stake by 90,625 shares to 123,476 valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) stake by 6,478 shares and now owns 15,490 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.