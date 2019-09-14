Mason Street Advisors Has Decreased Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $873,954; Stadium Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Waterstone Financial (WSBF) by $363,715 as Share Price Rose

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 21,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 421,658 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19M, up from 400,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $473.15 million market cap company. It closed at $17.19 lastly. It is up 2.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 4,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 156,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.64M, down from 161,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSBF shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.96 million shares or 0.90% more from 15.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 52,860 shares. 35,102 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Renaissance Technology accumulated 2.13M shares. Invesco Limited owns 96,071 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 8,318 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 20,945 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De owns 23,128 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 20,200 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc, New York-based fund reported 60,985 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 9,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Savings Bank invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Denali Advsr Ltd holds 37 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 860 shares. Manufacturers Life Communication The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MyRacehorse lets users invest in their favorite racehorses – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Waterstone Financial to launch search for new CEO of mortgage subsidiary – Milwaukee Business Journal” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waterstone Financial declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former Waterstone Mortgage CEO launches new firm – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Csat Advisory Lp has 0.23% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dillon & Assoc reported 0.94% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Finemark Commercial Bank Trust invested in 1.13% or 97,594 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.62% or 171,943 shares in its portfolio. Excalibur Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,147 shares. Salem Cap holds 0.58% or 5,050 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.15% or 1,429 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation has 2,591 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 151,574 shares. Northrock Partners Ltd accumulated 1,399 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc holds 210,933 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt stated it has 138,136 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Anchor Cap Advsrs Lc stated it has 1,838 shares. 824 were reported by Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 40,798 shares to 81,622 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 14,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB).