Mason Street Advisors Has Cut Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $962,808; As Cyberoptics (CYBE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Apis Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 40,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,461 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberoptics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 78,332 shares traded or 104.11% up from the average. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 0.18% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 22,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 792,038 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.64 million, down from 814,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 22.25M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Lc reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Zevin Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 68,350 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt holds 375,085 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne has 226,756 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv holds 161,098 shares. D Scott Neal reported 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership has 4.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hilltop Hldgs invested in 72,831 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability (Wy) has 2,135 shares. Moreover, Roberts Glore And Com Il has 0.36% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,370 shares. Moreover, Barbara Oil has 3.97% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 157,488 shares. Meritage Mgmt accumulated 120,043 shares. Regions Corp accumulated 0.77% or 1.57 million shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd reported 165,119 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,482 shares to 639,062 shares, valued at $121.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingevity Corp by 9,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.88 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.96, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold CYBE shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 4.18 million shares or 1.85% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 67,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heartland Advsr reported 0.25% stake. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 14,600 shares. Punch And Associates Inv Mngmt accumulated 115,568 shares or 0.17% of the stock. The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 16,501 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Bancshares Of Mellon reported 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Northern Tru holds 0% or 32,681 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 20,194 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). The New York-based Penbrook Limited Liability Com has invested 1.74% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Perkins Cap Mgmt holds 0.81% or 72,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CYBE’s profit will be $568,534 for 37.47 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $8,740 activity.