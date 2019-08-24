Mason Street Advisors Has Cut Its Big Lots (BIG) Position; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased Big Lots Inc (BIG) stake by 39.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 8,269 shares as Big Lots Inc (BIG)’s stock declined 30.42%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 12,862 shares with $489,000 value, down from 21,131 last quarter. Big Lots Inc now has $805.12 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 1.23M shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Big Lots Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIG); 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Announces Retirement Of David Campisi, President And CEO; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Declares Dividend of 30c; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – INVENTORY ENDED FISCAL 2017 AT $873 MLN, A 1.6% INCREASE COMPARED TO $859 MLN FOR FISCAL 2016; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – BOARD HAS INITIATED A FORMAL SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A PERMANENT SUCCESSOR CEO; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Searching For New CEO After David Campisi Announces Retirement — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – IN PROCESS OF RETAINING EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO ASSIST IN IDENTIFYING AND REVIEWING BOTH INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES FOR CEO; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory Per Store Rose 3%; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Lisa Bachmann, Tim Johnson to Continue Executive Responsibilities

Among 4 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group has $6100 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46.60’s average target is 8.12% above currents $43.1 stock price. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Benchmark. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) rating on Thursday, February 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $41 target. See Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $61.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: B. Riley Fbr New Target: $46.0000 57

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: B. Riley New Target: $38.0000 46.0000

03/04/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $41 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.94 billion. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. It has a 13.42 P/E ratio. The firm broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity. On Wednesday, July 10 the insider SMITH DAVID D bought $21.76 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 112,972 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce New York has 25,015 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 5,800 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 0% stake. Teton Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 33,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 79,859 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital L P has invested 0.21% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Swiss Bankshares reported 130,850 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd owns 9,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 41,248 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 104,169 shares. Penbrook Limited Liability Company invested 0.57% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Rbf Cap Limited Liability Co holds 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sinclair Completes Acquisition of Regional Sports Networks from Disney – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sinclair (SBGI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sinclair (SBGI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sinclair Broadcast Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair Names Cathy Jamison Vice President Of Sales Marketing – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 869,458 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/05/2018 – Event Driven: $TRCO / $SBGI: Event Driven has learned that the DOJ consent decree process will begin in the coming weeks:; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette InstaLift® In The United; 04/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST CHAIRMAN DEFENDS ANCHORS’ SEGMENTS: NYT; 02/04/2018 – DEMOCRATS ASK DOJ TO REVIEW SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER REVIEW; 26/03/2018 – Sinclair Pharma in Talks to Secure New Distribution Agreement; 06/04/2018 – Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Broadcast Platform; 02/04/2018 – President Trump says Sinclair Broadcast Group is “far superior” to news outlets such as CNN and “Fake NBC, which is a total joke.”; 12/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: FCC wants more distance between Sinclair and the would-be owners of WPIX-TV and WGN-TV, is concerned it is; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeframe Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Risk of Court Ruling

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Than Its 10% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Is Yielding 4.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Dow rises slightly ahead of big speech from the Fed chief – CNBC” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Option Trader Buys Nordstrom Puts Following Big Earnings Jump – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased Class C stake by 475 shares to 43,851 valued at $51.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ingevity Corp stake by 9,098 shares and now owns 22,132 shares. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Big Lots has $45 highest and $36 lowest target. $40.83’s average target is 97.82% above currents $20.64 stock price. Big Lots had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.60 million for 12.90 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 68,192 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 829,137 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 7,539 shares stake. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.03% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) or 82,613 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 78,354 shares. Bluecrest Cap reported 6,499 shares. Synovus Financial owns 0.01% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 22,574 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc reported 1,620 shares stake. New York-based Midas Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.89% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Credit Suisse Ag owns 46,689 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 357,738 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company reported 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Moreover, Redmond Asset Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 13,727 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).